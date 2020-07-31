Brampton councillor accused of sexual misconduct should be suspended without pay: report

Dhillon has not been charged by any law enforcement agency in connection to the alleged incident, the report said.

A Brampton city councillor who is at the centre of a sexual misconduct investigation should be suspended without pay for 90 days and be formally reprimanded, a report from the Brampton integrity commissioner said Friday.

Wards 9 and 10 Coun. Gurpreet Dhillon is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing a Brampton woman in a hotel room in Turkey in November 2019, the report said. The name of the alleged victim has not been released.

The 268-page report, which was prepared by integrity commissioner Muneeza Sheikh at the request of the office of Mayor Patrick Brown in November, was sent to the city on Friday. Along with the suspension and formal reprimand, it makes several other disciplinary recommendations:

Dhillon should issue a formal apology to the alleged victim and the general public

Dhillon should be removed from various committees and his ability to travel outside the province for city business should be suspended

Dhillon should be restricted to communications with the public only via e-mail

That he be restricted from accessing municipal offices. He may attend city council meetings, however.

Dhillon has not been charged by any law enforcement agency in connection to the alleged incident, the report noted.

In a statement on Friday, the City of Brampton said they had received the report, and that the municipality has a code of conduct for members of the city council.

“Violations of the Code of Conduct are dealt with through the complaint protocol administered by the City’s integrity commissioner,” they said. “Council will consider the report and the recommendations of the integrity commissioner at the council meeting on Aug. 5, 2020.”

CityNews has contacted Coun. Dhillon’s office for comment on the report and the alleged incident. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment. However, Dhillon did write a letter to the integrity commissioner on April 7. In it, he said he “categorically [denies] the allegation.”

Peel Regional Police were also not immediately available to comment on the alleged incident.

