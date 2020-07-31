Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
OSC ceases in-person hearings until further notice as COVID-19 spreads
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 31, 2020 3:16 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT
The Ontario Securities Commission says it will not be holding in-person hearings until further notice. The Ontario Securities Commission logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
TORONTO — The Ontario Securities Commission says it will not be holding in-person hearings until further notice.
The regulator says the move is in response to challenges the OSC has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The OSC says the office of the secretary is reaching out to parties with upcoming hearings to notify them of the policy.
The office will determine whether those with hearings scheduled up to and including November 30 may proceed via videoconference, teleconference or in writing.
The announcement comes after the OSC announced on March 19 that it will not be holding in-person hearings until at least April 30.
COVID-19 has forced many regulatory bodies across the country to move their hearings online in an effort to quell the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2020.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}