Ontario government ending relationship with WE

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

Marc, left, and Craig Kielburger, co-founders of the charity Free the Children, speak at the charity's We Day celebrations in Kitchener, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

The Ontario government says they are ending their relationship with WE.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said the ministry has been directed not to renew their contract with WE and to investigate expenditures to date.

Lecce is also encouraging all boards to halt all contracts and investigate existing ones.

WE Charity has been embroiled in controversy since a federal government decision to have them run a multimillion-dollar student grant program.

A statement from Lecce said they are deeply concerned and troubled by the allegations against WE.

“This is taxpayer money. Hard working people in this province deserve to know that their money is delivering value, and these allegations raise serious questions,” read the statement.

Scrutiny centred on the global brand’s connections to the Trudeau family, mass layoffs during the pandemic, and a confusing corporate structure that includes a separate foundation that holds real estate.

Several sponsors have cut ties with the WE brand, including Royal Bank of Canada, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Good Life Fitness and Virgin Atlantic Airways, although WE called the moves a mutual agreement.

