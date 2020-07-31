Loading articles...

National General: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $166.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.36 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.26 billion.

National General shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGHC

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 404 approaching HWY 7 - all lanes have reopened! Still very heavy from Elgin Mills #SB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good morning! It’s the last day of July and the Friday of a long weekend! Plenty of sunshine ☀️ today and Saturday.…
Latest Weather
Read more