Man arrested in connection to multiple alleged assaults in Roncesvalles
by News staff
Posted Jul 31, 2020 6:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 6:36 pm EDT
Security images of suspect wanted in connection with an assault on multiple people in the area of Roncesvalles and Queensway area. TPS/HO
Toronto police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for several alleged assaults in the Roncesvalles neighborhood.
After police initially reported two assaults in the area, four other people came forward to say they had also been victims of an assault in the area of Roncesvalles and Howard Park Avenues over the last week and one dating back to May.
Between July 20 and July 29, a man approached four women and one man on separate occasions and proceeded to either allegedly assault them, spit on them, or throw a drink at them before fleeing.
On Friday, Driss Zahri, 37, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with four counts of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, six counts of failure to comply with recognizance and six counts of failure to comply with probation.