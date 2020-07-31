Loading articles...

We need to talk about how we talk about Kanye West

: Kanye West (L) jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (C) won the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. GETTY IMAGES/ Christopher Polk

In today’s Big Story podcast, Kanye’s a celebrity. He lives his life extremely publicly and he’s openly discussed his mental health. So many of us feel free to speculate about it, too. When we do, we’re also talking about thousands of non-celebrities who live with mental health challenges—and they hear exactly what we’re saying.

Why do we feel so confident to discuss the mental health of celebrities as though we know them? What does calling Kanye ‘crazy’ or ‘unhinged’ do to other people with bipolar disorder who aren’t rich and famous? And how can we call out Kanye for his offensive behaviour without blaming it on his condition?

GUEST: Stacy Lee Kong, author of Friday Things

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

