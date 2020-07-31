Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
We need to talk about how we talk about Kanye West
by the big story
Posted Jul 31, 2020 5:14 am EDT
: Kanye West (L) jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (C) won the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. GETTY IMAGES/ Christopher Polk
In today’s Big Story podcast, Kanye’s a celebrity. He lives his life extremely publicly and he’s openly discussed his mental health. So many of us feel free to speculate about it, too. When we do, we’re also talking about thousands of non-celebrities who live with mental health challenges—and they hear exactly what we’re saying.
Why do we feel so confident to discuss the mental health of celebrities as though we know them? What does calling Kanye ‘crazy’ or ‘unhinged’ do to other people with bipolar disorder who aren’t rich and famous? And how can we call out Kanye for his offensive behaviour without blaming it on his condition?
GUEST: Stacy Lee Kong, author of Friday Things
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
