ImmunoGen: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $24.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $15 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.3 million.

ImmunoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $60 million to $65 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.37. A year ago, they were trading at $2.28.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMGN

The Associated Press

