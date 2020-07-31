Loading articles...

Idexx: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) _ Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $148.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $1.72.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $637.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $580 million.

Idexx shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.

