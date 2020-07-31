Loading articles...

HRG: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) _ Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $145.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $3.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $984.3 million in the period.

HRG shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPB

The Associated Press

