Energy Recovery: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) _ Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $16.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Leandro, California-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 33 cents per share.

The maker of energy recovery devices posted revenue of $43.6 million in the period.

Energy Recovery shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 31% in the last 12 months.

