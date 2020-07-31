Loading articles...

CBD: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) _ Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $62.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 19 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period.

CBD shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 44% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBD

The Associated Press

