Carjacking suspect charged in shooting of 3 Chicago officers
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 31, 2020 11:27 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
CHICAGO — A convicted felon on parole has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of three Chicago police officers outside a station, authorities said Friday.
Police said Jordan Lovelle, a carjacking suspect, was being led into the station on Thursday on the city’s northwest side shot at police, who returned fire and wounded him.
The officers and gunman were taken to a hospital.
Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan said police handcuffed Lovelle’s hands behind his back when he was arrested but he apparently was able to move his hands to the front while being transported to the station.
Police have said he was wanted in connection with a June 26 carjacking in downtown Chicago. He said officers identified the stolen vehicle on Thursday morning, followed it and then took the driver into custody.