Loading articles...

Canada's main stock index opens lower; U.S. markets move higher

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in early morning trading while U.S. markets were up moderately.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.69 points at 16,248.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.00 points at 26,239.00. The S&P 500 index was up 2.75 points at 3,251.50, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.00 points at 10,832.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.50 US compared with 74.45 on Thursday.

The September crude contract was up 46 cents at US$40.38 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up nearly one cent at almost US$1.84 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract, which had the highest trading volume, was up US$11.00 at US$1,977.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 2,2 cents at US$2.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 404 approaching HWY 7 - all lanes have reopened! Still very heavy from Elgin Mills #SB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good morning! It’s the last day of July and the Friday of a long weekend! Plenty of sunshine ☀️ today and Saturday.…
Latest Weather
Read more