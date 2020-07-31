Loading articles...

Police investigating after body found following a fire in Brampton

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 6:20 am EDT

FILE - Peel Regional Police cruiser at crime scene. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Police are investigating after the discovery of a body following a fire in a residential area of Brampton early Friday morning.

Peel regional police said they were called to the area of Blackcherry Lane and Sunny Meadow Boulevard for reports of a fire just after 3 a.m.

Brampton fire crews were also dispatched to the scene and once the fire was extinguished, that’s when the body was discovered.

The fire was not inside a home but rather on the property of a residence in the area.

No further details have been released including if the body is that of a male or female or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:49 PM
CLEAR - EB 401 at McCowan express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good morning! It’s the last day of July and the Friday of a long weekend! Plenty of sunshine ☀️ today and Saturday.…
Latest Weather
Read more