Police investigating after body found following a fire in Brampton

Police are investigating after the discovery of a body following a fire in a residential area of Brampton early Friday morning.

Peel regional police said they were called to the area of Blackcherry Lane and Sunny Meadow Boulevard for reports of a fire just after 3 a.m.

Brampton fire crews were also dispatched to the scene and once the fire was extinguished, that’s when the body was discovered.

The fire was not inside a home but rather on the property of a residence in the area.

No further details have been released including if the body is that of a male or female or the circumstances surrounding the incident.