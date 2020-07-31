Loading articles...

Boy, 9, fatally shot while playing at Chicago parking lot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 11:44 pm EDT

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old boy was killed Friday night when a gunman fired several shots toward the Chicago parking lot where he was playing, police said.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting around 6 p.m. near the former Cabrini-Green housing projects on the city’s Near North Side. The boy was pronounced dead about an hour after being admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Deputy Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, who spoke to the media from the hospital, said the boy was the “unintended target” in an attack of “senseless violence.” Several bystanders were nearby.

The suspect remained at large Friday night. McDermott said he didn’t have a detailed of the shooter or know who he was targeting.

“Any time a child is a victim of gun violence in the city of Chicago, it greatly saddens and affects us all,” McDermott said.

The Associated Press

