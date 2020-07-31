Loading articles...

Big Rock: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $411,000.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $8.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.05. A year ago, they were trading at $3.43.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRBMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRBMF

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:49 PM
CLEAR - EB 401 at McCowan express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Good morning! It’s the last day of July and the Friday of a long weekend! Plenty of sunshine ☀️ today and Saturday.…
Latest Weather
Read more