Xylem: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

RYE BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Xylem Inc. (XYL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $31 million.

The Rye Brook, New York-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The water and wastewater treatment company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Xylem shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased almost 1%. The stock has dropped nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYL

The Associated Press

