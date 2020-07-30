Loading articles...

Xcel: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $287 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.59 billion in the period.

Xcel expects full-year earnings to be $2.73 to $2.83 per share.

Xcel shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen nearly 1%. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XEL

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:19 AM
STALL - #SBDVP ramp to north Don Mills blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Just a slight chance of showers today for #Toronto GTA. More details and a look at the Civic…
Latest Weather
Read more