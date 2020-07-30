Loading articles...

W.R. Grace: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $7.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The chemical and materials manufacturing company posted revenue of $418.7 million in the period.

W.R. Grace shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRA

The Associated Press

