Stanley Black & Decker: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) _ Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $238.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the New Britain, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.60 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.
The tool company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.
Stanley Black & Decker shares have fallen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased roughly 1%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWK