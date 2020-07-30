Loading articles...

Pearson among 4 major airports screening passengers for elevated temperatures

A man gets his temperature checked at Pearson International Airport on July 30, 20202.

Four major Canadian airports will begin taking passengers’ temperatures starting today as part of the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The federal government says temperature screening stations are set up at airports in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Transport Canada says temperature screening will be expanded to another 11 airports by September.

The agency says employees who enter restricted areas of the airport will also be screened.

Passengers who have temperatures above 38 degrees will not be allowed to travel and will be asked to re-book after two weeks.

The new screening measures are meant to supplement previous travel safety precautions, including a requirement for all travellers to wear face masks.

