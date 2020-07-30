No Europe? No problem! 5 short drives from Toronto to give you a taste of Europe

When a pandemic quashes your plans for an overseas vacation, it’s time to dig deeper into your local surroundings.

Grab the snacks and get your road trip tunes ready, here are 5 ideal spots for a European summer getaway in Southern Ontario – without the jet-lag!

ELORA

The Grand River winds its way through this charming town that’s loaded with limestone structures from the 1800s. The Elora Gorge is full of adventure with activities like hiking, fishing, canoeing and kayaking still available. Don’t forget to quench your thirst with some local brew downtown.