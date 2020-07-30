Loading articles...

Nextgen Healthcare: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $824,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The provider of health care information systems posted revenue of $130.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.1 million.

Nextgen Healthcare shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.54, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXGN

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 410 north of Steeles. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Just a slight chance of showers today for #Toronto GTA. More details and a look at the Civic…
Latest Weather
Read more