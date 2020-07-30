Loading articles...

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Etobicoke on July 30, 2020. CITYNEWS/DAVE MISENER

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle in Etobicoke on Thursday.

Police and paramedics responded to a call for a collision in the Islington Avenue and Bloor Avenue West area around 8:15 p.m.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The intersection is closed for the investigation.

