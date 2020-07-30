Loading articles...

Male seriously injured in North York shooting

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A male was seriously injured in a shooting in North York late Thursday night.

Police responded to several calls for a shooting in the area of Falstaff and Springview avenues shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Callers reported hearing multiple gunshots and people were reportedly screaming and fleeing from the area. There were also reports of vehicles fleeing from the area.

Police found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds and his injuries are considered serious.

A nearby residential building was damaged due to the gunfire.

More to come

|
