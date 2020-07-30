ICE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
ATLANTA (AP) _ IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $523 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.
The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.4 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.
ICE shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen nearly 1%. The stock has climbed almost 7% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE