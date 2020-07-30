Loading articles...

Group 1 Automotive: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

HOUSTON (AP) _ Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $29.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period.

Group 1 Automotive shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPI

The Associated Press

