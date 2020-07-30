Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. delivery was up 1 cent at $5.32 a bushel; Sept. corn was off .80 cent at $3.1640 a bushel; Sept. oats fell was 5.60 cents at $2.80 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 9.60 cents at 8.8560 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .0036 cent at $1.0102 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .35 cent $1.4175 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell .54 cent at .5248 pound.

The Associated Press

