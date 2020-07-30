Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Girl, 2, critically wounded in northwestern Indiana shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 30, 2020 9:16 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 9:29 am EDT
HAMMOND, Ind. — A 2-year-old girl was shot in the head and critically wounded in northwestern Indiana when gunshots erupted as the child was in a car with her mother, police said.
Hammond police called to the scene about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday found the child in the car with her mother. The girl was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, and her mother, while not injured, was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said the girl was in critical condition as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
The child was struck by a bullet fired from an unknown location in the city about 20 miles (32 kilometres) southeast of Chicago, police said.
A helicopter searched Wednesday night for the suspected shooter, who apparently fled into a wooded area, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. Police dogs also scoured the area as the FBI was on scene assisting the Hammond police, WLS-TV reported.
Police said in a statement late Wednesday that police detectives remained “on scene determining the nature of the shooting.”