Loading articles...

German economy plunged 10% during 2nd quarter amid pandemic

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

The buildings of the banking district are seen in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Federal Statistical Office will release 2nd-quarter German GDP (gross domestic product) figures on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT — Germany’s economy took a massive hit during the pandemic shutdowns, shrinking by 10.1% per cent during the April-June period from the previous quarter, the country’s official statistics agency said Thursday.

Tough pandemic restrictions shut down everything from taverns to auto dealerships. The country has cautiously reopened and the economy has started bouncing back but economists say it is far from the pre-pandemic level and won’t reach break even until 2022 at the earliest.

The government has enacted a multibillion-euro stimulus package of emergency loans, credit guarantees and tax breaks to cushion the impact.

The German data release comes ahead of expected figures for Italy, France and the 19-country eurozone as a whole on Friday. Those numbers are likewise expected to be dismal.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
STALL - #SBDVP ramp to north Don Mills blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Just a slight chance of showers today for #Toronto GTA. More details and a look at the Civic…
Latest Weather
Read more