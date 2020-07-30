Loading articles...

Galiano Gold: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The company’s shares closed at $1.76. A year ago, they were trading at 77 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAU

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching the Allen in the express the left lane and right shoulder blocked with a collision #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Just a slight chance of showers today for #Toronto GTA. More details and a look at the Civic…
Latest Weather
Read more