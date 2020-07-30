Galiano Gold: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The company’s shares closed at $1.76. A year ago, they were trading at 77 cents.

