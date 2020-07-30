Full list of 2020 Toronto International Film Festival titles

The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 10-19 with 50 titles, which will screen in a mix of online and physical presentations. Here’s the full list:

– “180 Degree Rule” by Farnoosh Samadi (Iran)

– “76 Days” by Hao Wu, Anonymous, and Weixi Chen (United States)

– “Ammonite” by Francis Lee (United Kingdom)

– “Another Round” (“Druk”) by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)

– “Bandar Band” by Manijeh Hekmat (Iran/Germany)

– “Beans” by Tracey Deer (Canada)

– “Beginning” (“Dasatskisi”) by Dea Kulumbegashvili (Georgia/France)

– “The Best is Yet to Come” (“Bu Zhi Bu Xiu”) by Wang Jing (China)

– “Bruised” by Halle Berry (U.S.)

– “City Hall” by Frederick Wiseman (U.S.)

– “Concrete Cowboy” by Ricky Staub (U.S.)

– David Byrne’s “American Utopia” by Spike Lee (U.S.) (Opening night film)

– “The Disciple” by Chaitanya Tamhane (India)

– “Enemies of the State” by Sonia Kennebeck (U.S.)

– “Falling” by Viggo Mortensen (Canada/U.K.)

– “The Father” by Florian Zeller (U.K./France)

– “Fauna” by Nicolas Pereda (Mexico/Canada)

– “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds” by Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer (U.K./U.S.)

– “Gaza mon amour” by Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser (Palestine/France/Germany/Portugal/Qatar)

– “Get the Hell Out” (“Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan”) by I-Fan Wang (Taiwan)

– “Good Joe Bell” by Reinaldo Marcus Green (U.S.)

– “I Care A Lot” by J Blakeson (U.K.)

– “Inconvenient Indian” by Michelle Latimer (Canada)

– “The Inheritance” by Ephraim Asili (U.S.)

– “Lift Like a Girl” (“Ash ya Captain”) by Mayye Zayed (Egypt/Germany/Denmark)

– “Limbo” by Ben Sharrock (U.K.)

– “Memory House” (“Casa de Antiguidades”) by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil/France)

– “MLK/FBI” by Sam Pollard (U.S.)

– “The New Corporation: An Unfortunately Necessary Sequel” by Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott (Canada)

– “New Order” (“Nuevo orden”) by Michel Franco (Mexico)

– “Night of the Kings” (“La Nuit des rois”) by Philippe Lacote (Cote d’Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal)

– “Nomadland” by Chloe Zhao (U.S.)

– “No Ordinary Man” by Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt (Canada)

– “Notturno” by Gianfranco Rosi (Italy/France/Germany)

– “One Night in Miami” by Regina King (U.S.)

– “Penguin Bloom” by Glendyn Ivin (Australia)

– “Pieces of a Woman” by Kornel Mundruczo (USA/Canada/Hungary)

– “Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time” (“Felkeszules meghatarozatlan ideig tarto egyuttletre”) by Lili Horvat (Hungary)

– “Quo Vadis, Aida?” by Jasmila Zbanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey)

– “Shadow In The Cloud” by Roseanne Liang (U.S./New Zealand)

– “Shiva Baby” by Emma Seligman (U.S./Canada)

– “Spring Blossom” by Suzanne Lindon (France)

– “A Suitable Boy” by Mira Nair (U.K./India) (Closing night presentation)

– “Summer of 85” (“Ete 85”) by Francois Ozon (France)

– “The Third Day” by Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly (U.K.)

– “Trickster” by Michelle Latimer (Canada)

– “True Mothers” (“Asa Ga Kuru”) by Naomi Kawase (Japan)

– “Under the Open Sky” (“Subarashiki Sekai”) by Miwa Nishikawa (Japan)

– “Violation” by Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli (Canada)

– “Wildfire” by Cathy Brady (U.K./Ireland)

