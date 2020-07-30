Loading articles...

Exponent: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 7:58 pm EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16.3 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.

The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $92 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $87.9 million.

Exponent shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $83.45, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.

