Emergent Biosolutions: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $92.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.73. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.98 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $394.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Emergent Biosolutions said it expects revenue in the range of $420 million to $450 million.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have climbed 80% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $97.02, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

The Associated Press

