Dunkin': 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

CANTON, Mass. (AP) _ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $36.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains posted revenue of $287.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271 million.

Dunkin’ shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

