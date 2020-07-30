Loading articles...

Dawson Geophysical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The provider of onshore seismic data services for the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $29.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.78. A year ago, they were trading at $2.24.

