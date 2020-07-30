Loading articles...

Cullen/Frost: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $93.1 million.

The San Antonio-based bank said it had earnings of $1.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

Cullen/Frost shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFR

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
SB 400 South of Sheppard, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Just a slight chance of showers today for #Toronto GTA. More details and a look at the Civic…
Latest Weather
Read more