Loading articles...

Crocs: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

NIWOT, Colo. (AP) _ Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $56.6 million.

The Niwot, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $331.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.7 million.

Crocs shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CROX

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
WB 401 west of McCowan collectors, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Just a slight chance of showers today for #Toronto GTA. More details and a look at the Civic…
Latest Weather
Read more