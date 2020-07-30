Loading articles...

Cavco: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Jul 30, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) _ Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $16.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.80.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $254.8 million in the period.

Cavco shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $203, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVCO

The Associated Press

