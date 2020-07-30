Loading articles...

Cars.com: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

CHICAGO (AP) _ Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $102 million in the period.

Cars.com shares have fallen 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 64% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARS

The Associated Press

