Blue Jays series postponed after two Phillies staff members test positive for COVID-19

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Brian Moran, center, wears a protective mask while lined up with teammates during the national anthem prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Toronto Blue Jays’ upcoming series in Philadelphia has been postponed after the Phillies reported that two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Phillies said all activity at Citizens Bank Park has been cancelled until further notice.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said the Blue Jays will try to get permission to work out at Nationals Park, where they were scheduled to finish four games against the Nationals on Thursday, until they finalize their next step.

The Phillies said tests conducted Wednesday returned a positive result for a member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse staff. All players tested negative.

The Blue Jays were scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday and a game Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies haven’t been in action since Monday’s discovery of a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend. The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week.

