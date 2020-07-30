BLM protest arrest of Black trans woman charged with assault

Protesters from Black Lives Matter Toronto and Not Another Black Life gathered outside 14 Division Thursday night to protest the arrest of a Black trans woman who Toronto police have charged with assault.

In a release, police say the charges stem from an incident on Thursday in a residence in the College and Bathurst streets area.

Police responded to an assault call at the home around 1:35 p.m. They say what began as a dispute in the home escalated and an “assault and threats took place between two individuals.”

Moka Dawkins, 30, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with one count each of assault, uttering threats of bodily harm and failure to comply with probation.

Police say she has been given access to legal counsel and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Posts on social media began calling for support for Dawkins on Thursday evening and protesters were heard chanting “let her go” outside 14 Division later that night.