BioTelemetry: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The heart monitoring device maker posted revenue of $99.1 million in the period.

BioTelemetry shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $45.31, a climb of 1% in the last 12 months.

