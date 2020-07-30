Loading articles...

Astrazeneca: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) _ Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $756 million.

The Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $6.28 billion in the period.

Astrazeneca shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZN

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching the Allen in the express the left lane and right shoulder blocked with a collision #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Just a slight chance of showers today for #Toronto GTA. More details and a look at the Civic…
Latest Weather
Read more