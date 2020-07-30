Loading articles...

Arthur J. Gallagher: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) _ Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $153.7 million.

The Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The insurance and risk-management company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.55 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher shares have increased nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $104.57, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJG

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 410 north of Steeles. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Just a slight chance of showers today for #Toronto GTA. More details and a look at the Civic…
Latest Weather
Read more