Aimmune Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 30, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) on Thursday reported a loss of $69.2 million in its second quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.06 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of $1.06 per share.

Aimmune Therapeutics shares have decreased 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.04, a decline of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIMT

The Associated Press

