Woman reported missing in Whitby found assaulted with critical injuries

A woman reported missing late Tuesday night in Whitby was found this morning with life-threatening injuries, consistent with an assault.

Officers found the woman near a creek in the area of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street just before 10 a.m.

The 50-year-old woman had been reported missing late Tuesday night after going for a walk in the area. Police had searched for her overnight using a K-9 team before she was found with multiple serious injuries.

It’s believed she had been assaulted. The victim was airlifted to Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the nature of the assault. There has been no suspect information released.