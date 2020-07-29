Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Van strikes multiple cars in Etobicoke, no serious injuries reported
by News Staff
Posted Jul 29, 2020 8:47 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 9:26 pm EDT
A van hit multiple cars and several people suffered minor injuries in Etobicoke on July 29, 2020. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
Multiple cars were damaged when a man driving a van struck them on Wednesday evening in Etobicoke.
Police say a white panel van hit several cars in the Valhalla Inn Road and The East Mall area shortly after 7 p.m. and then fled the scene at a high speed.
The van was then found abandoned and the driver ran away.
The driver is described as a white male, between 35 to 40 years old with short brown hair and an olive complexion. He was last seen dressed in all black shorts, shoes and t-shirt.
Const. David Hopkinson says multiple people were hurt but their injuries are considered minor.
Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.
A car is seen damaged after a van hit multiple vehicles and several people suffered minor injuries in Etobicoke on July 29, 2020. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
More to come
{* loginWidget *}