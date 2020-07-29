Van strikes multiple cars in Etobicoke, no serious injuries reported

Multiple cars were damaged when a man driving a van struck them on Wednesday evening in Etobicoke.

Police say a white panel van hit several cars in the Valhalla Inn Road and The East Mall area shortly after 7 p.m. and then fled the scene at a high speed.

The van was then found abandoned and the driver ran away.

The driver is described as a white male, between 35 to 40 years old with short brown hair and an olive complexion. He was last seen dressed in all black shorts, shoes and t-shirt.

Const. David Hopkinson says multiple people were hurt but their injuries are considered minor.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

A car is seen damaged after a van hit multiple vehicles and several people suffered minor injuries in Etobicoke on July 29, 2020. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

More to come