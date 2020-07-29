Tyler Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.
The information management software provider posted revenue of $271.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $271.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.2 million.
Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.
Tyler Technologies shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $350.77, an increase of 51% in the last 12 months.
