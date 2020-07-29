Loading articles...

Toronto to challenge provincial Bill 184 in court

Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 9:08 pm EDT

The CN Tower stands in the background of condo buildings as seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

Toronto City Council has voted to take the provincial government to court over Bill 184.

Tenant advocates say the bill will make it easier for landlords to obtain evictions once the COVID-19 crisis eases, leading to mass evictions which will harm the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The bill, also known as the Protecting Tenants and Strengthening Community Housing Act, allows the Landlord and Tenant Board to order up to 12 months’ rent in compensation for eviction notices issued in bad faith, or where the landlord does not allow the tenant to move back in after renovations or repairs.

Renters and activists have been protesting and petitioning this bill since it was first proposed months ago.

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
CLEAR - Sheppard ramp to the NB 404. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:19 PM
Temperatures this evening will drop to around 24°, making for a great night to be outside! As the sky clears toni…
Latest Weather
Read more