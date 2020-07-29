Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto to challenge provincial Bill 184 in court
by News staff
Posted Jul 29, 2020 8:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 29, 2020 at 9:08 pm EDT
The CN Tower stands in the background of condo buildings as seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
Toronto City Council has voted to take the provincial government to court over Bill 184.
Tenant advocates say the bill will make it easier for landlords to obtain evictions once the COVID-19 crisis eases, leading to mass evictions which will harm the city’s most vulnerable residents.
The bill, also known as the Protecting Tenants and Strengthening Community Housing Act, allows the Landlord and Tenant Board to order up to 12 months’ rent in compensation for eviction notices issued in bad faith, or where the landlord does not allow the tenant to move back in after renovations or repairs.
Renters and activists have been protesting and petitioning this bill since it was first proposed months ago.
{* loginWidget *}